Scotiabank Weighs in on B2Gold's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Free Report) NYSE: BTG - Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for B2Gold's FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts: Sign Up

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.60.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 67,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total value of C$429,534.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$823,172.19. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$82,843.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 315,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,854,381.48. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 228,238 shares of company stock worth $1,439,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider B2Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B2Gold wasn't on the list.

While B2Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here