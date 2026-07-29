Scott Lipesky Sells 10,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) COO Scott Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 172,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,116,070. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ANF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 939,987 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.91.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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