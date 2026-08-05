SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.5067) per share and revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SCYNEXIS Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,180 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,223 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCYX. Wall Street Zen cut SCYNEXIS from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCYX

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel anti‐infective therapies. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company's primary research and development efforts center on combating invasive and chronic fungal infections, an area of high unmet medical need. SCYNEXIS's scientific platform is built around its proprietary triterpenoid class of antifungals, which are designed to address resistance and safety limitations associated with existing treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, represents the first oral glucan synthase inhibitor to reach clinical development.

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