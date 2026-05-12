SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $836,700.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,611,100. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $845,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $859,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $888,800.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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