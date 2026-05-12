SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $69,432.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $69,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,652. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $68,808.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $71,656.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

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SEA Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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