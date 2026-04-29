SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%.

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SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 76,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,166. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMHI shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEACOR Marine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SMHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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