SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) VP Sells $15,616.98 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) VP Andrew Everett II sold 1,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $15,616.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 204,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,086.04. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts: Sign Up

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 116,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,115. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.10. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.36. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.60 million. Research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEACOR Marine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEACOR Marine wasn't on the list.

While SEACOR Marine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here