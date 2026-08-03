Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDRL. Citigroup upped their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seadrill from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seadrill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Seadrill Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Seadrill stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.21. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seadrill will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

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