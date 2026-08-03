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Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Seadrill logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Seadrill has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from nine analysts, with three buy ratings, three strong-buy ratings, two holds and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $55.00, compared with the reported share price of $44.78.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but generally improved: Barclays raised its target to $59 and upgraded the stock to overweight, while Fearnley Fonds moved to strong buy; Citigroup maintained a neutral rating and Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell.
  • Institutional investors own 95.67% of Seadrill’s shares. In its latest quarter, the company reported revenue of $358 million—above estimates—but an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share, slightly worse than the expected $0.10 loss.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDRL. Citigroup upped their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seadrill from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seadrill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Seadrill Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Seadrill stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.21. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seadrill will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

(Get Free Report)

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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