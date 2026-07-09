Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SDRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Seadrill from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Seadrill and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Seadrill from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seadrill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Seadrill Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE SDRL opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.75 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seadrill will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

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