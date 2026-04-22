Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $505.7917.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Evercore increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $559.90 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $567.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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