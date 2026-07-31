Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $986.00.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. STX Q4 Earnings Top on 48% Sales Jump, AI-led Storage Demand Continues

Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. How Seagate's HAMR Shift Is Driving the Next AI Storage Growth Wave

Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.”

Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.” Positive Sentiment: The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally.

The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst.

Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: After its substantial 2026 rally, STX trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution errors. Any slowdown in AI-storage orders, pricing, HAMR adoption or supply fulfillment could trigger profit-taking. Is STX Stock Still Attractive After Its Massive 2026 Price Rally?

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $851.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.22. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 369.98% and a net margin of 26.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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