Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells 17,080 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 17,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.30, for a total value of $14,130,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,517 shares in the company, valued at $244,481,214.10. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $14.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $845.35. 5,019,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,792. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $897.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 369.98% and a net margin of 26.11%.The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 33.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,095.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand is improving revenue visibility. BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual source of visibility for cyclical storage companies. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. BNP Paribas Resets Seagate Target After Stunning AI Signal

BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual source of visibility for cyclical storage companies. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. Positive Sentiment: Seagate remains a favored momentum and AI-infrastructure stock. Analysts cited AI infrastructure spending, financial strength and earnings growth as reasons to include STX among August momentum candidates. Broader industry spending on AI infrastructure is expected to support demand for storage capacity. 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for August Despite a Mixed July

Analysts cited AI infrastructure spending, financial strength and earnings growth as reasons to include STX among August momentum candidates. Broader industry spending on AI infrastructure is expected to support demand for storage capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and guidance exceeded expectations. Seagate reported quarterly EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion, up 48.5% year over year and above the $3.50 billion forecast. Its next-quarter EPS outlook of $7.10-$7.50 further supports the bullish earnings narrative.

Seagate reported quarterly EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion, up 48.5% year over year and above the $3.50 billion forecast. Its next-quarter EPS outlook of $7.10-$7.50 further supports the bullish earnings narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares under a scheduled plan. EVP James Ci Lee sold 694 shares for approximately $609,000 in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his direct ownership by two-thirds. Because the sale was pre-arranged, it provides limited information about management’s current view of the business. Insider Selling: Seagate Technology EVP Sells 694 Shares

EVP James Ci Lee sold 694 shares for approximately $609,000 in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his direct ownership by two-thirds. Because the sale was pre-arranged, it provides limited information about management’s current view of the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sector volatility remain risks. Seagate recently fell with other memory and storage stocks as investors took profits and reassessed elevated valuations. With STX trading at a high earnings multiple and well below its 50-day average, further volatility could limit gains despite the improving AI outlook. Seagate and Western Digital Dive as Memory Stocks Cool

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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