Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP John Christopher Morris Sells 168 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Morris sold 168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.76, for a total value of $137,383.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,699.20. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16.

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Christopher Morris sold 574 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.66, for a total transaction of $471,632.84.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7%

STX traded up $14.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $845.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,019,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $897.28 and its 200-day moving average is $633.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 369.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 33.08 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand is improving revenue visibility. BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual source of visibility for cyclical storage companies. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. BNP Paribas Resets Seagate Target After Stunning AI Signal

BNP Paribas highlighted long-term customer orders, an unusual source of visibility for cyclical storage companies. The commitments support the view that data-center and AI infrastructure spending could sustain Seagate’s growth. Positive Sentiment: Seagate remains a favored momentum and AI-infrastructure stock. Analysts cited AI infrastructure spending, financial strength and earnings growth as reasons to include STX among August momentum candidates. Broader industry spending on AI infrastructure is expected to support demand for storage capacity. 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for August Despite a Mixed July

Analysts cited AI infrastructure spending, financial strength and earnings growth as reasons to include STX among August momentum candidates. Broader industry spending on AI infrastructure is expected to support demand for storage capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and guidance exceeded expectations. Seagate reported quarterly EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion, up 48.5% year over year and above the $3.50 billion forecast. Its next-quarter EPS outlook of $7.10-$7.50 further supports the bullish earnings narrative.

Seagate reported quarterly EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion, up 48.5% year over year and above the $3.50 billion forecast. Its next-quarter EPS outlook of $7.10-$7.50 further supports the bullish earnings narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares under a scheduled plan. EVP James Ci Lee sold 694 shares for approximately $609,000 in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his direct ownership by two-thirds. Because the sale was pre-arranged, it provides limited information about management’s current view of the business. Insider Selling: Seagate Technology EVP Sells 694 Shares

EVP James Ci Lee sold 694 shares for approximately $609,000 in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his direct ownership by two-thirds. Because the sale was pre-arranged, it provides limited information about management’s current view of the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sector volatility remain risks. Seagate recently fell with other memory and storage stocks as investors took profits and reassessed elevated valuations. With STX trading at a high earnings multiple and well below its 50-day average, further volatility could limit gains despite the improving AI outlook. Seagate and Western Digital Dive as Memory Stocks Cool

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $986.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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