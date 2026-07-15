Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPTX shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seaport Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Seaport Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seaport Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $235,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,820. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,294,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,309,118. The trade was a 21.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Seaport Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPTX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Seaport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.16.

Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.64) by $0.30.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seaport Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seaport Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Seaport Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here