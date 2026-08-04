Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price points to a potential upside of 142.13% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPTX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Seaport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Seaport Therapeutics to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seaport Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seaport Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Seaport Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTX opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36. Seaport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($1.07).

Insider Buying and Selling at Seaport Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $235,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,820. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seaport Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company in the Pharmaceuticals industry.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seaport Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seaport Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Seaport Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here