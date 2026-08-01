SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0450) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

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SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 2.42. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLS. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,073,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company's stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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