Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unloads Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. NYSE: LOW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe's Companies stock on July 20th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle NYSE: CCI on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Coherent NYSE: COHR on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/24/2026.

on 6/24/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Oracle NYSE: ORCL on 5/7/2026.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average of $237.77. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.67.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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