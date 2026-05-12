Sen. Tina Smith Sells Off Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Senator Tina Smith (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of DexCom, Inc. NASDAQ: DXCM. In a filing disclosed on May 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in DexCom stock on May 7th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/31/2026.

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DexCom Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,327,897,000 after buying an additional 1,133,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $727,842,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $530,897,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $352,781,000 after buying an additional 686,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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