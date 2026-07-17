Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Off Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Mastercard Incorporated NYSE: MA. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Mastercard stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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Mastercard Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:MA opened at $551.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $503.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Mastercard by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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