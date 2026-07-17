Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE: NEE. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NextEra Energy stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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