SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.7750, with a volume of 547654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.SentinelOne's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $286,991.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 743,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,193.94. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $186,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 445,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,681. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 293,073 shares of company stock worth $4,695,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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