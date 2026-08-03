Septerna (SEPN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4260) per share and revenue of $19.2220 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. On average, analysts expect Septerna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Septerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. 7,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 2.29. Septerna has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $114,521.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,716.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $76,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares in the company, valued at $27,897.74. This represents a 73.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,391 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Septerna by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 17.5% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Septerna by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.89.

View Our Latest Report on SEPN

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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