Serve Robotics (SERV) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Serve Robotics to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2,639.98%. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $338.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Serve Robotics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Serve Robotics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Serve Robotics from $15.00 to $16.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SERV

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 2,790 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $25,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,961,354.72. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $55,674.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,306,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,000.79. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,648 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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