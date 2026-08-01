Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.00.

Get SCI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Stock Up 1.3%

SCI stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $90.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,591 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,151 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Service Corporation International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: SCI reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, slightly above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.10 billion versus forecasts of $1.08 billion. Revenue rose 3.6% year over year. Service Corporation Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise 4% Y/Y

SCI reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, slightly above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.10 billion versus forecasts of $1.08 billion. Revenue rose 3.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends and cash flow improved: Cemetery growth and higher preneed sales supported the quarter, and management increased its cash-flow guidance. The company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with analysts expecting approximately $4.22. Service Corporation International 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Cemetery growth and higher preneed sales supported the quarter, and management increased its cash-flow guidance. The company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with analysts expecting approximately $4.22. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target: UBS Group lifted its target for SCI from $93 to $105 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the stock’s recent trading level. The upgrade reinforces investor confidence in SCI’s earnings durability and outlook. UBS Raises Service Corporation International Price Target

UBS Group lifted its target for SCI from $93 to $105 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the stock’s recent trading level. The upgrade reinforces investor confidence in SCI’s earnings durability and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary is receiving attention: The Q2 earnings call transcript and related presentation provide additional detail on cemetery performance, preneed demand, cash flow and the company’s 2026 expectations. Service Corporation International Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Service Corporation International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Service Corporation International wasn't on the list.

While Service Corporation International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here