Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a 0.0% increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -17.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get SVC alerts: Sign Up

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 2,978,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Service Properties Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Service Properties Trust wasn't on the list.

While Service Properties Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here