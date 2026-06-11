ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 2.9% - What's Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.33 and last traded at $103.0330. 27,880,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,026,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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