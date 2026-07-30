ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 4.8% - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.38 and last traded at $110.1810. Approximately 29,276,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 24,212,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched a ServiceNow application for IT asset disposition, expanding the platform’s ecosystem and providing another example of third-party demand for NOW’s workflow tools. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launches new ServiceNow app

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched a ServiceNow application for IT asset disposition, expanding the platform’s ecosystem and providing another example of third-party demand for NOW’s workflow tools. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage remains constructive on ServiceNow’s fundamentals: quarterly revenue increased about 24% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, guidance was raised, and AI-related contract value surpassed $1 billion ahead of internal targets. Consumption-based AI pricing could help offset concerns that autonomous agents will reduce traditional per-user software demand. ServiceNow Q2 earnings opinions

Recent coverage remains constructive on ServiceNow’s fundamentals: quarterly revenue increased about 24% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, guidance was raised, and AI-related contract value surpassed $1 billion ahead of internal targets. Consumption-based AI pricing could help offset concerns that autonomous agents will reduce traditional per-user software demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentary point to accelerating user retention, expanding agentic-AI adoption, pricing power and a long-term target of $30–32 billion in subscription revenue by 2030. The median analyst target cited by Quiver is $134, above recent trading levels, although targets are not guarantees. ServiceNow user retention is accelerating

Analysts and bullish commentary point to accelerating user retention, expanding agentic-AI adoption, pricing power and a long-term target of $30–32 billion in subscription revenue by 2030. The median analyst target cited by Quiver is $134, above recent trading levels, although targets are not guarantees. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Bill McDermott highlighted a “kill switch” and governance controls for rogue AI agents, addressing a key enterprise-adoption concern. This may support customer confidence but does not immediately change financial results. ServiceNow CEO discusses AI safeguards

CEO Bill McDermott highlighted a “kill switch” and governance controls for rogue AI agents, addressing a key enterprise-adoption concern. This may support customer confidence but does not immediately change financial results. Negative Sentiment: Layoff reports are weighing on the stock, adding execution and employee-morale risks after acquisitions. Insider activity is also mixed, with more sales than purchases over the past six months, while large institutional holders reduced positions in the latest reported quarter. ServiceNow layoffs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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