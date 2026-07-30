Sezzle (SEZL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sezzle to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $135.0870 million for the quarter. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sezzle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sezzle Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 6.70. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,922,012.13. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $1,246,776.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,662. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sezzle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sezzle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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