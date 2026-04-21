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SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
SGS logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give SGS an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy", based on seven ratings (1 sell, 2 hold, 1 buy and 3 strong buy).
  • Shares opened at $11.17 and are down about 1.8%; the 1‑year range is $9.24–$12.76 and the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are roughly $11.41.
  • Balance‑sheet metrics show modest liquidity (current ratio 1.44, quick ratio 1.32) but high leverage with a debt‑to‑equity of 3.52.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SGS.

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an "equal weight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY

SGS Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. SGS has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company's services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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