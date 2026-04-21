SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an "equal weight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get SGS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY

SGS Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. SGS has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About SGS

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company's services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SGS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SGS wasn't on the list.

While SGS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here