Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.2083.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sumaiya Balbale bought 4,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $823,457.94. This trade represents a 43.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $335,311. The trade was a 22.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,905 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49.

Key Stories Impacting Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

Further Reading

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