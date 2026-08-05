Shell (LON:SHEL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares

Shell plc (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,369, for a total transaction of £1,010,700.

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Shell Stock Up 0.4%

SHEL traded up GBX 12.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,334. The company had a trading volume of 86,004,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,141.87. The company has a market capitalization of £184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,553.77 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,758.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,775.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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