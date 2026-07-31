Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $94.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.22 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.

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Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,056,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.06. Shell has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $94.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

More Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shell to $122.40 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shell by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,598 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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