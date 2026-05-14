Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.3286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Zacks Research raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Get Shell alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. Shell has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Institutional Trading of Shell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here