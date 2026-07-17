Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $2.8602 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SHG opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 481 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the bank's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the bank's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 110,531 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,516 shares of the bank's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company's principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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