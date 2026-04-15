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Shopify Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 102,799 call options were bought on Wednesday — a 142% jump over the average daily call volume of 42,519, indicating unusually large bullish options activity in Shopify.
  • Shares jumped 6.8% to $125.69 on heavy trading, but the stock remains about 37% below its 52‑week high and is down year‑to‑date, highlighting momentum amid lingering valuation risk.
  • Wall Street’s consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a $162.70 price target, and Shopify’s Q1 results and management call on May 5 are near‑term catalysts that could re‑rate the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 102,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 142% compared to the average daily volume of 42,519 call options.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $8.05 on Wednesday, hitting $125.69. 3,991,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,150. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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