Shopify Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 102,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 142% compared to the average daily volume of 42,519 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $8.05 on Wednesday, hitting $125.69. 3,991,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,150. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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