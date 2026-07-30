Short Interest in Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:CIRC) Rises By 95.3%

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:CIRC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,365,288 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 1,210,847 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,829,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Atlantic International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on CIRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic International news, CEO Guus Paul Wilhelm Franke sold 308,783 shares of Atlantic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $308,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,207,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,207,287. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Atlantic International Stock Performance

Atlantic International stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantic International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:CIRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.89 million during the quarter.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. is a specialty staffing and workforce solutions company that provides professional and administrative talent to clients across a range of industries. Through its operating businesses, the company focuses on connecting employers with qualified candidates for temporary, temp-to-perm, and permanent placement needs.

The company's services are generally centered on staffing, recruitment, and workforce management support, helping organizations address labor shortages and staffing fluctuations.

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