Short Interest in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Grows By 20.9%

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,394,786 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 26th total of 3,635,155 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,594,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Chord Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chord Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,801 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $205,962.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,699.68. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 2,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $255,715.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,770.68. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,028. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 164,220 shares of the company's stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chord Energy by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company's stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 742,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.47 and a beta of 0.84. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 0.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Chord Energy's payout ratio is presently 825.40%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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