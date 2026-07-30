Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 36.2%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,248 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 1,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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