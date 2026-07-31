Short Interest in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Decreases By 35.3%

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 385,359 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 595,399 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRESY. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 218,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,950. The firm has a market cap of $707.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. news, Director Eduardo S. Elsztain bought 8,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $94,141.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,854,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,143,257.67. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 685,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,252.46. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,618 shares of company stock worth $912,781 and have sold 109,385 shares worth $133,417. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several institutions recently initiated or increased positions in Cresud, including Raymond James Financial, Acuitas Investments and Salzhauer Michael. VanECK more than doubled its holdings, while Bank of America increased its stake substantially. Institutional ownership stands at 12.90%, suggesting continued interest from professional investors. Cresud insider trading and institutional ownership report

Several institutions recently initiated or increased positions in Cresud, including Raymond James Financial, Acuitas Investments and Salzhauer Michael. VanECK more than doubled its holdings, while Bank of America increased its stake substantially. Institutional ownership stands at 12.90%, suggesting continued interest from professional investors. Positive Sentiment: Cresud’s reported fundamentals remain supportive: the company posted quarterly EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $182.78 million, with a 17.44% net margin. Its approximately 5.1 P/E ratio may appeal to value-oriented investors, though the earnings report cited is not recent. Cresud company and earnings information

Cresud’s reported fundamentals remain supportive: the company posted quarterly EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $182.78 million, with a 17.44% net margin. Its approximately 5.1 P/E ratio may appeal to value-oriented investors, though the earnings report cited is not recent. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is cautious rather than bullish. MarketBeat lists an overall “Hold” rating, with Weiss Ratings maintaining a hold assessment and Wall Street Zen previously downgrading the stock from buy to hold. Cresud analyst ratings report

Analyst sentiment is cautious rather than bullish. MarketBeat lists an overall “Hold” rating, with Weiss Ratings maintaining a hold assessment and Wall Street Zen previously downgrading the stock from buy to hold. Negative Sentiment: Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain disclosed multiple sales, including 15,000 shares on July 21 and 20,000 shares on July 22, for combined proceeds of $40,350. Earlier filings also show sales of 4,385 shares in July, 70,000 in June and 31,000 in April. The repeated selling reduces his position and may weigh on investor confidence, although he still retains a sizable holding. Cresud director stock sale report

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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