Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Expands By 62.8%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 390,284 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 239,799 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Enel Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 119,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enel will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enel

About Enel

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel's business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

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