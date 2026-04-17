Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Drops By 15.6%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,230,637 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 12,116,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get EZCORP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,816.50. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 20,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 208,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,425. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,138 shares of company stock worth $2,102,416. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EZCORP by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 239.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 15,019.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%.The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EZCORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EZCORP wasn't on the list.

While EZCORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here