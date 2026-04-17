Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Grows By 20.6%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,485,313 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,231,099 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of -0.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after acquiring an additional 503,885 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after acquiring an additional 402,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $147,208,000 after acquiring an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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