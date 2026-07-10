Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 2,405.3%

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Kone Oyj logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR surged to 33,947 shares as of June 30, up 2,405.3% from 1,355 shares two weeks earlier. Despite the jump, only 0.0% of the stock is currently sold short.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans neutral, with recent upgrades from Evercore and Kepler Capital Markets, yet MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Hold. Overall, analysts include one Strong Buy, one Buy, three Holds, and two Sells.
  • The stock traded near its 52-week low, closing at $28.22 after a modest gain, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Kone recently missed EPS estimates by $0.01, though revenue came in above expectations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kone Oyj.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,947 shares, a growth of 2,405.3% from the June 15th total of 1,355 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Evercore raised Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,724. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Kone Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kone Oyj will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kone Oyj Right Now?

Before you consider Kone Oyj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kone Oyj wasn't on the list.

While Kone Oyj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines