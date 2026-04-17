Short Interest in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Expands By 21.6%

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,615,533 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,328,178 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Korn/Ferry International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.28. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.45 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.29%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Korn/Ferry International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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