Short Interest in SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC) Rises By 66.6%

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 914,813 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 549,171 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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SBC Medical Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.04 on Friday. SBC Medical Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.60.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts expect that SBC Medical Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SBC Medical Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SBC Medical Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBC Medical Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBC Medical Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,043 shares of the company's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in SBC Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SBC Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBC Medical Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company's stock.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare management services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SBC. The company specializes in supporting in-office ancillary service providers by offering a suite of administrative and operational solutions designed to streamline practice management and enhance revenue performance. Its core mission is to help physician practices, imaging centers and other ancillary service providers focus on patient care while outsourcing complex back-office functions.

The company's primary offerings include revenue cycle management, medical billing and coding, compliance oversight and transcription services.

Further Reading

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