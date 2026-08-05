SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,412.22. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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SiBone Price Performance

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 623,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,672. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.34. SiBone has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.66.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SiBone had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiBone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,353,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,611,000 after purchasing an additional 320,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,555 shares of the company's stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiBone by 97.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 858,942 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in SiBone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,421,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SiBone by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiBone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SiBone from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on SiBone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiBone from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SiBone

SiBone Company Profile

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA‐cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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