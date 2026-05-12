Sidoti Expects Reduced Earnings for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM's current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.42 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Report on 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Insider Transactions at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800 FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,607,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,206.68. The trade was a 11.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,752,433 shares of company stock worth $7,555,619. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 933,063 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 906,911 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,021,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Here are the key news stories impacting 1-800 FLOWERS.COM this week:

Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to ($1.21) from ($1.10) , slightly below the consensus of ($1.18) , suggesting continued losses. Article link

Sidoti cut its for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to from , slightly below the consensus of , suggesting continued losses. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.82) from ($0.68) , reinforcing a weaker near-term outlook. Article link

The firm also lowered its to from , reinforcing a weaker near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to ($0.59) from ($0.50) , indicating expectations for ongoing losses into 2027. Article link

Sidoti reduced its to from , indicating expectations for ongoing losses into 2027. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also cut Q2 2027 EPS to $1.09 from $1.38 , trimmed Q3 2027 EPS to ($0.34) , and lowered Q4 2027 EPS to ($0.42) , which points to a less favorable long-term earnings trajectory. Article link

The analyst also to from , trimmed to , and lowered to , which points to a less favorable long-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti’s FY2027 EPS forecast was lowered to ($0.25) from $0.31, adding to concerns that profitability may remain weak. Article link

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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