Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.4286.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $312.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $240.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday.

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Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $253.60 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $355.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

More Silicon Motion Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of $451 million , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Silicon Motion Q2 earnings report

Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $519 million to $541 million , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter revenue of , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. SIMO AI storage expansion

Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Wedbush and analyst commentary

Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Silicon Motion and MediaTek automotive storage partnership

Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. HPE versus SIMO value comparison

Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumer businesses face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Rising inventories, lower cash balances and recent bank borrowing could also temper enthusiasm if demand or execution weakens.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Motion Technology

In other news, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,460,000. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,500. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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