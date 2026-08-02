Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

SVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Silvaco Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Silvaco Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

In related news, Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $2,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,176,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,418,061.81. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVCO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the company's stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 533,630 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,649 shares of the company's stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 2,239.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 263,152 shares of the company's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 251,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silvaco Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvaco Group wasn't on the list.

While Silvaco Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here