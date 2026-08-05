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Silver Standard Resources Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of C$0.03 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Silver Standard Resources logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Silver Standard Resources declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 14. The annualized dividend yield is approximately 0.4%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 6.8%; analysts expect next year’s earnings to support an estimated payout ratio of 3.4%.
  • In its latest quarter, the company reported EPS of $0.66, slightly below the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue of $443.8 million also missed analyst expectations of $483.84 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Silver Standard Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Silver Standard Resources will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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Dividend History for Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

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